Serial Wayne Burglar Arrested Again — This Time In Truck Depot Break-In: Cops

Officers responded to the business on Leo Place around 7:59 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 20, after an employee remotely monitoring video saw “an unknown male on the property and attempting to force entry to the building,” Detective Capt. Dan Daly said.

That man would later be identified as Robert Gorrie, who was found asleep on an abandoned bus in June when he'd been wanted in a series of other crimes, police said.

When officers arrived, an employee let them inside through a gate. Police said they found the front door pried open. Officer David Fox “observed a suspect inside the business who was holding a large metal object which was later found to have been used to pry open the door,” Daly said.

Fox ordered the man to exit, and he was detained by Officers Kochinski and Carbone, police said.

The suspect initially gave a false name, but officers recognized him as Gorrie. “Mr. Gorrie was arrested in June after committing multiple commercial burglaries of a similar nature. His previous cases have since been adjudicated and he was released,” Daly said.

Gorrie was charged with burglary, hindering apprehension, possession of burglar tools, and criminal trespass. He was taken to the Passaic County Sheriff’s Office Jail Intake Hub pending a detention hearing.

“The charges against Mr. Gorrie are merely accusations and he is presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law,” Daly said.

