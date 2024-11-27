'Senior Sales Superstar:' NJ Dad, Rockstar Employee Karl Schafer Leaves Legacy Of Love

A graduate of Indian Hills High School in 1981, Karl went on to study at Calvin College in Michigan and spent over two decades building a life in Montville and then in Boonton, his obituary says.

Karl’s career as a Senior Account Manager at BradyPLUS in Carlstadt was a perfect reflection of his vibrant personality. Known as a "Senior Sales Superstar" among colleagues, he was admired for his humor, generosity, and ability to form meaningful connections. Outside the office, Karl embraced life’s adventures, spending summers jet skiing and boating along the Bay Head shores. He found joy in the company of friends, family, and his two loyal dogs, Tanner and Shane.

Karl is survived by his cherished daughter, Zoe Schafer, and his beloved mother, Hilda Taylor. He was predeceased by his father, Edward Schafer, and his brothers, Kurt Schafer and Scott Smith, whose memories he held close to his heart.

In a tribute to her dad on Facebook, Zoe says:

My father was so much more than a dad to me. He was a friend, a cheerleader, a fellow adventurer, a duet partner. I miss him dearly and I am so grateful for the time we had together.

Click here for Karl Schafer's complete obituary on the Bizub-Parker Funeral Home website with service details.

Click here to follow Daily Voice West Milford and receive free news updates.