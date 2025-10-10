Security Concerns Cancel Sold-Out Ta-Nehisi Coates Event In Montclair, Organizers Say

“In light of security considerations surrounding Ta-Nehisi Coates’s planned appearance, Thinkable has made the difficult decision to cancel the Montclair Speaker Series,” the organization said in a statement. No further details were provided.

The event, originally scheduled for Oct. 27 at Lackawanna Station, was part of the Montclair Speaker Series hosted by Thinkable.

“While not the outcome we envisioned, this step allows us to review our approach and ensure future conversations take place in a safe, constructive environment,” the statement continued.

Organizers said the decision was made “with care for both the wellbeing of our speakers and the integrity of the Thinkable experience.”

According to Thinkable, full refunds for all ticket and pass holders will be issued automatically and confirmed via email within seven to ten business days. Questions can be directed to [email protected], the statement said.

The announcement sparked disappointment and concern from residents and attendees on social media, many of whom called for more transparency about the cancellation.

“Thinkable owes a much more detailed reason to the community. What ‘security considerations’?” one commenter wrote. “If Mr. Coates received threats involving violence or racism, the organizers need to let the community know.”

Another added, “This was the one speaker I wanted to hear. What happened? Very disappointing.”

“This summer TedX had a wonderful group of speakers with brave, diverse thoughts to great success. I was hoping this org had the same tenacity,” another attendee commented. “I look forward to a refund to redirect to other speaker programs. Thanks!”

Others expressed concern over the broader implications of the cancellation. “This is concerning that a wonderful thinker and writer cannot speak in New Jersey for safety reasons,” one Facebook user wrote. “I hope any threats made are being investigated. Horrible.”

According to Thinkable’s website, Coates “is among the most influential public intellectuals today — a writer whose work has reframed the way America confronts its past and understands its present.”

A Baltimore native and former national correspondent for "The Atlantic," Coates is the author of Between the World and Me, winner of the National Book Award and now considered a contemporary classic. His body of work includes the essay collection We Were Eight Years in Power and the novel The Water Dancer, which blends memory, trauma, and imagination.

Beyond his books, Coates has written for Marvel’s "Black Panther" and "Captain America" series, spoken before Congress, and “reshaped public discourse on reparations, race, and national identity,” Thinkable’s description says.

