Secret Rutgers Drug Network Exposed: Seven Arrested In Undercover Bust, Prosecutors Say

The seven were arrested as part of the "Operation RU Pharm" investigation, Middlesex County Prosecutor Yolanda Ciccone said in a news release on Thursday, Dec. 5. The undercover operation exposed a private social media network used by Rutgers students to distribute and purchase drugs.

Investigators said they uncovered the online platform created by a former Rutgers student. Dealers posted menus of drugs for students who verified their university affiliation.

Those given access could negotiate purchases of substances including marijuana, LSD, cocaine, psilocybin mushrooms, Adderall, and Xanax. The operation led to the seizure of drugs, cash, and a gun.

The following people were arrested in the case:

Anudeep Revuri, 23, North Brunswick

First-degree Leader of a drug trafficking network



Two counts of second-degree conspiracy to commit drug distribution



One count of third-degree conspiracy to commit drug distribution

Joshua Duffy, 20, Somerset

Second-degree distribution of a controlled dangerous substance



Five counts of third-degree distribution of a controlled dangerous substance



Two counts of third-degree possession of a controlled dangerous substance



Third-degree money laundering



Fourth-degree possession with intent to distribute drug paraphernalia

Zachary Petersen, 22, Red Bank

Three counts of third-degree distribution of a controlled dangerous substance



Three counts of third-degree possession of a controlled dangerous substance



Third-degree money laundering



Fourth-degree possession with intent to distribute drug paraphernalia

Catherine Tierney, 23, Shrewsbury

Three counts of third-degree distribution of a controlled dangerous substance



Three counts of third-degree possession of a controlled dangerous substance



Third-degree money laundering



Fourth-degree possession with intent to distribute drug paraphernalia

David Nudelman, 20, Jackson Township

Second-degree possession of a firearm while committing a controlled dangerous substance offense



Second-degree distribution of a controlled dangerous substance



Third-degree distribution of a controlled dangerous substance



Fourth-degree possession with intent to distribute drug paraphernalia



Possession of a controlled dangerous substance (disorderly persons offense)

Donovin Williams, 22, Kingston, NY

Third-degree distribution of a controlled dangerous substance in a school zone



Three counts of third-degree distribution of a controlled dangerous substance



Three counts of third-degree possession of a controlled dangerous substance



Fourth-degree possession with intent to distribute drug paraphernalia

Noa Lisimachio, 21, New York City

Third-degree resisting arrest



Obstruction of justice (disorderly persons offense)

The investigation remained ongoing. The Somerset County Prosecutor’s Office, the New Brunswick Police Department, and the Rutgers University Police Department also helped in the case.

Anyone with information should call the Middlesex County Prosecutor’s Office at 732-745-3300.

