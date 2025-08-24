Second Hoax At Villanova University Sparks Police Response Ahead Of Classes

Officers were called to Austin Hall after a report of a possible threat, but police later confirmed the call was unfounded. Law enforcement searched the building, cleared the scene, and worked to restore normal operations. The investigation into the hoax is ongoing.

The incident comes just three days after a fake active shooter report at Villanova’s law school sent the campus into chaos during orientation activities. That Aug. 21 hoax forced a campus-wide lockdown, triggered massive police and EMS response, and terrified students and parents attending the first-year welcome events. Officials later confirmed the scare to be a swatting incident.

In a letter to the Villanova community on Sunday evening, University President Rev. Peter M. Donohue assured students and families that campus remains safe despite the troubling alerts.

“The call we received today about a possible threat was also unfounded. That said, I understand how alarming it is to receive these alerts, but we take every call seriously and take the utmost precaution to ensure the safety of our community,” Donohue wrote.

He added that federal, state, and local law enforcement agencies are actively investigating both incidents. “I do not know why this is happening, but I assure you the authorities are working tirelessly to find out who is behind these calls.”

The university will continue with an increased police and public safety presence out of caution, Donohue said. The annual University Commissioning Mass was still scheduled for 7 p.m. at the Finneran Pavilion.

Villanova University is a private Catholic institution just outside Philadelphia. The school has drawn global attention recently as the alma mater of Cardinal Robert Francis Prevost—now Pope Leo XIV—who graduated in 1977 with a degree in mathematics. His election marked a historic moment: he became the first American-born pope, the first Augustinian to lead the Catholic Church, and the first from any American university. Click here to read our full report on Pope Leo XIV's ties to Villanova University.

No evidence of a legitimate threat has been found in either incident, and no injuries were reported.

Click here to follow Daily Voice West Milford and receive free news updates.