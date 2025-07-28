Fair 93°

Search For Missing Nurse Ends, But NJ Cops Won't Disclose Outcome

A search for a 60-year-old nurse who was last seen in a South Jersey wildlife refuge over the weekend has ended, though police are not saying why.

April Chmielinski

Photo Credit: Medford PD
Cecilia Levine
April Chmielinski was last seen on Saturday, July 26 in the area of the Cedar Run Wildlife Refuge, the Medford Township Police Department said in a missing person alert issued that day. Police said the case was being treated as a missing person investigation.

On Sunday afternoon, July 27, the department announced that “all active search operations have now concluded.”

“After an exhaustive and coordinated effort, all active search operations have now concluded,” the department wrote in a statement. “We are grateful to all the first responders, volunteers, and partner agencies who dedicated their time and resources.”

Authorities did not provide any information about what led to the conclusion of the search or Chmielinski’s current condition.

“Out of respect for the family’s privacy no further details regarding the circumstances will be released at this time,” police said.

According to her LinkedIn profile, Chmielinski is a staff nurse in the Cardiac Care Unit at the Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania. She has worked within the Penn Medicine health system since 1991.

