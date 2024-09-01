Sean Higgins Worked At Substance Abuse Center, Was Member Of NJ National Guard: Reports

The 43-year-old Woodstown resident who police say struck 31-year-old Johnny and 29-year-old Matthew in Oldmans Township last week, was a New Jersey National Guardsman who worked at a substance abuse treatment center.

Photos on the Department of Defense website show Higgins receiving a COVID-19 vaccination in January 2021, and embracing a child in Kosovo in 2019.

According to 6abc, Higgins is a field artillery officer in the New Jersey Army National Guard, Joint Force Headquarters, and is part-time traditional Drill Status Guardsman. He was off-duty at the time of the crash.

Gaudenzia, a non-profit dedicated to helping people with substance abuse disorders, said Higgins was an employee and had been placed on leave following the crash that killed the Gaudreau brothers.

Court records show Higgins has been charged with DUI, reckless driving, consume alcoholic beverage/cannabis item in motor vehicle, open container in motor vehicle, improper passing, unsafe lane change, and death by auto (vehicular homicide).

