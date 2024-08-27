Scorching Heat, Severe Storms: Your Forecast Leading Up To Labor Day In NJ, PA

Heat advisories, warnings, and watches are in place this week across New Jersey and Pennsylvania as temperatures climb up to the high 90s, even feeling close to 100 degrees in some places, AccuWeather and the National Weather Service report.

Tuesday, Aug. 27 is sunny with a high of 89 while Wednesday, Aug. 28 will be as hot as 97 degrees, the NWS said. According to AccuWeather, Real Feel temps could creep into the 90s on Tuesday, and up to 105 Wednesday.

A heat advisory was in effect through 8 p.m. Wednesday for Bergen, Passaic, Hudson, Union, and Essex counties. An excessive heat warning was in effect for Greater Philadelphia and parts of South Jersey.

Come Wednesday evening, a chance of severe storms with flooding, winds up to 65 mph, and hail are expected, AccuWeather says. Thursday, Aug. 29 will be partly sunny with a chance of thunderstorms before skies clear up Friday, and temps drop to the high 70s, the NWS said.

A chance of showers is also possible over the weekend, but Labor Day is shaping up to be pleasant, with sunny skies and temps near 82.

