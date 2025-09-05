'School Failed Him': Family Of 15-Year-Old Struck, Killed On NY Highway Demands Answers

Christopher Williams, of St. Albans, Queens, was hit around 1:15 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 4, on the eastbound side of the parkway near Exit 13, according to New York State Police.

The boy was rushed to Franklin General Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Williams, who had autism, was a student at The Martin De Porres School for Exceptional Children, a special education school in Elmont. He was somehow left unsupervised and walked away from the school shortly before the collision, his family told CBS New York.

“He was only 15 years old, with his whole life ahead of him,” Danecia Lewis wrote on a GoFundMe organized to assist the family with funeral costs. “The school failed him, and now our family is left grieving an unimaginable loss."

Joe Trainor, the school’s executive director, said a top-down review of policies and procedures is underway.

In a statement Friday, the school said its community “is heartbroken at the loss of one of our students, and our entire community is grieving today. We extend our deepest condolences to the student’s family, friends, and loved ones.”

The school added that counseling and support services were being offered to students and staff.

New York State Police are investigating the collision.

Those interested in supporting the family can donate via GoFundMe here.

