Fair 76°

SHARE

School Bus Driver Drove Drunk In Route 80 Crash With 25 Kids On Board: Prosecutor

A 47-year-old New Jersey school bus driver was arrested and charged with drunk driving following a crash on Saturday, April 19 in Knowlton Township, authorities said.

New Jersey State Police (NJSP)
New Jersey State Police (NJSP) Photo Credit: New Jersey State Police (NJSP)
Sam Barron

At 7:45 a.m., state troopers responded to Route 80 in Knowlton and found a bus disabled in the left lane with heavy front end damage, the Warren County Prosecutor's Office said. The bus was carrying 25 kids and two adults, authorities said. 

Pierre Tranquilus, the driver, of East Orange, showed signs of impairment and was unable to pass field sobriety tests, authorities said. Tranquilus was charged with driving while intoxicated, endangering the welfare of a child, endangering another person and assault by auto, authorities said.

One person was injured in the crash, authorities said.

to follow Daily Voice West Milford and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE