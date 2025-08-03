Scam Warning: Fake Amazon Texts Offer Cash Back, Stealing It Instead

According to the agency’s consumer-protection unit, the messages claim a “routine quality inspection” found a defect in a recent Amazon purchase. Buyers can secure a full refund — no return required — simply by tapping a supplied link.

In reality, there is no refund. Clicking routes victims to look-alike sites designed to harvest Amazon credentials, credit-card numbers, or other personal data that can be resold or used for identity theft.

Text-message fraud is booming. FTC data show consumers lost $475 million dollars to SMS-based scams in 2024 alone, with bogus business impersonations such as “Amazon problems” topping the list.

The agency fears the new recall ruse will push those losses even higher this year as peak back-to-school and holiday shopping seasons approach.

To stay safe, officials recommend:

Never click on links or call numbers that arrive in unsolicited texts. If in doubt, open the Amazon app or website directly and check “Your Orders” for recall notices.

Forward suspicious texts to 7726 (SPAM) or use your phone’s “report junk” feature, then delete the message.

Enable two-factor authentication on your Amazon account so a stolen password alone cannot be used to place orders or siphon stored payment cards.

Anyone who entered personal information should immediately update Amazon and bank passwords, enable account alerts, and watch statements for unauthorized charges.

Victims can report losses at ReportFraud.ftc.gov, helping investigators trace and shutter the criminal networks behind the scheme.

