Say Goodbye To Sunny Skies: Tropical Storm Bringing Rain To NJ This Week

A tropical rainstorm working its way through the Carolinas is expected to dampen parts of Maryland, Virginia, New Jersey, and some of Pennsylvania mid-week, forecasters say.

"A subtropical storm has both tropical and non-tropical characteristics," AccuWeather says. "Often a subtropical storm has a sweep of dry air on one side, as the storm near the Carolina coast is exhibiting."

Monday was sunny with a high of 78 and Tuesday, Sept. 17 will be cloudy with a high near 80, the National Weather Service says.

The rain could start as soon as 8 p.m. Monday night in the mid-Atlantic, but is expected to arrive Tuesday afternoon, Sept. 17 or Wednesday morning, Sept. 18 in South Jersey and Greater Philadelphia, according to AccuWeather and the NWS.

The NWS warns that rain could have coastal impacts.

North Jersey will be cloudy with a 50% chance of rain Tuesday night through Thursday.

The AccuWeather map shows between 4 and 8 inches of rain could fall in parts of Virginia, and only 1 or 2 inches in New Jersey, Pennsylvania, and Maryland.

Rain is expected to stop on Friday, but forecasters say skies will be mostly cloudy.

