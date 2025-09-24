Savage Snub: Trump Boots Biden From White House Wall, Replaces Him With Autopen

President Donald Trump's administration took trolling to a new level with new photos and video of the "Presidential Walk of Fame" at the White House.

Margo Martin, a special assistant to the president and communications adviser, made a viral post on X Wednesday afternoon that highlights all of the previous presidents.

Except one.

President Joe Biden's black and white portrait was conspicuously replaced by a photo of the former commander-in-chief's infamous autopen in place of the Delaware native's face.

Ironically, it was surrounded by two photos of Trump adorned in gold frames.

"We are not a serious country," one user posted in response to Martin's tweet.

Several others added, "our President is the world champion of trolling," while others responded to the White House's post alluding to the Epstein files.

Trump has long trolled Biden for using an autopen during his administration, though the former president made it clear that he "made the decisions during (his) presidency" regarding pardons, executive orders, legislation, and proclamations.

"Continually impressed at how laser-focused the White House continues to be on Trump's Day One promise to lower prices and all the steps they're taking to make life easier for families struggling to get by," former Chief Pentagon spokesperson Chris Meagher responded on X.

The move marks the latest makeover Trump has made in the White House, after announcing a $200 million ballroom and paving over the Rose Garden to replace it with a concrete "Rose Garden Club."

Click here to follow Daily Voice West Milford and receive free news updates.