Sausage Recall Alert: Plastic Pieces Prompt Nationwide Action

Kayem Foods Inc., based in Chelsea, Massachusetts, is recalling more than 24,000 pounds of ready-to-eat chicken sausage, the US Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) announced on Thursday, July 17.

The company reported three consumer complaints involving white pieces of plastic in the sausage. No injuries have been confirmed.

The recalled item is an 11-ounce vacuum-packed package containing four pieces of “all natural al fresco chicken sausage sweet apple with Vermont made syrup.”

The product has lot code “179,” a “use/frz by” date of Oct. 1, 2025, and establishment number “P-7839” inside the USDA inspection mark. It was produced on Saturday, June 28, 2025, and shipped to retailers nationwide.

View products labels here on the USDA website.

FSIS urges consumers to check their refrigerators and freezers. Anyone with the affected sausage should throw it away or return it to the store where it was purchased.

Consumers with questions can contact Joellen West, customer service manager at Kayem Foods, at 617-889-1600 x247 or jwest@kayem.com.

