SantaCon Shenanigans: 8 Arrested In Hoboken As Police Handle Fights, Crashes, Chaos

Hoboken police said eight people were arrested at the annual event on Saturday, Dec. 21, where people dress up as Santa Claus for a bar crawl, a spinoff of the popular event held every year in New York City (scroll down for details).

Overall, police issued 16 traffic summonses, dealt with 13 fights, and responded to three motor vehicle crashes, police said. Last year saw only two arrests.

Those arrested this year were:

21-year-old Derek Nolan, 21 of Saddle River was charged with criminal mischief.

24-year-old Prince Glorious Fitzpatrick of Manalapan was charged with disorderly conduct.

22-year-old James Johnson of Bayonne was charged with disorderly conduct.

32-year-old David Flores of West Virginia was charged with disorderly conduct.

31-year-old Robert Tedesco of Hoboken was charged with obstructing the administration of law.

28-year-old Drew Samson of Jersey City was charged with aggravated assault on law enforcement and refusal to submit to fingerprinting.

21-year-old Jeanliz Irizarry-Escobar of Hoboken was charged with disorderly conduct, resisting arrest, and criminal mischief.

22-year-old Justin Morton of North Carolina was charged with obstructing the administration of law.

