Salt & Butter: Inside This NJ Mall's First-Ever Kosher Restaurant

Salt & Butter, the mall’s first kosher restaurant (dairy), is located on the second level of the mall near All Saints, right outside of the AMC theater. The restaurant offers freshly prepared, flavorful meals made with premium ingredients “that feel as good as they taste,” according to its founders.

The concept began as a food truck created by two people identified only as Sarah and Ben.

The menu includes starters like Salmon Avocado Crostini, Mediterranean Hummus Platters, and Spinach Artichoke Pâté with Baked Crisps, along with soups such as Ginger Fusion and Minestrone. Entrées include the Sizzled Salmon Taco, Teriyaki Sesame Cod, and Power Protein Burger, alongside a range of pizzas, pastas, and salads. Desserts like Floral Creamy Cheese Rounds and Cinnamon Brioches round out the lineup.

“Sarah and Ben didn’t just want to serve food — they wanted to create a space where people feel seen, welcomed, and nourished,” the restaurant’s mission reads. “Good food brings people together, effortlessly.”

Wesley Rebisz, CSM and Senior General Manager at Westfield Garden State Plaza, said the addition of Salt & Butter marks a milestone for the mall.

“At Westfield Garden State Plaza, we’re committed to offering a dining experience as diverse as the community we serve, ranging from international flavors to quick bites and elevated dining,” Rebisz said. “The arrival of our first Kosher restaurant is a proud moment, and we look forward to introducing its flavorful and distinctive menu to our guests and neighbors.”

Hours:

Sunday-Thursday: 11 a.m.-9 p.m.

Friday: 11 a.m.-6 p.m.

Saturday: Closed (also closed Wednesday, Oct. 8 due to Sukkot).

Salt & Butter is now open for dine-in and takeout inside Westfield Garden State Plaza in Paramus.

Click here to follow Daily Voice West Milford and receive free news updates.