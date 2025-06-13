Salesman's 'Crazy' Tactic To Lure NY Woman Outside Sparks Outrage: 'I'm Still Pissed' (Video)

In a now-viral TikTok video, the woman recounted how a door-to-door salesman from Ecoshield Pest Solutions in Hicksville stopped by her home in late May. A doorbell camera captured her repeatedly telling the man she’s not interested as he continues to stand firmly on her front lawn.

He lingers, then suddenly says, “I was just gonna let you know your dog got out.”

When she immediately replies that her dog didn’t get out, the man gestures toward the street (partially obscured by a shipping container) and says, “It’s right there.”

Watch video of the incident below.

Realizing his tactic won’t work, the man cops to the ruse, telling the woman, “No, I’m just kidding. I’m just helping some of your neighbors with all of these guys right here, the ants.”

The woman, clearly outraged, responds, “Don’t [expletive] around like that, get out of here. Are you [expletive] kidding me? You tell me my dog got out?”

The man reacts with mock shock: “Oh my goodness. Alrighty,” and begins walking away as she tells him she’s calling his company.

“This was two weeks ago and I am still pissed,” the resident wrote in the TikTok video that has been viewed over 1.3 million times.

"If I wasn’t looking at my dog at the moment, I would have been scared and ran and opened the door!! I think it is crazy that he would lie to get me to open the door!!"

Naturally, the clip sparked a flood of comments, an overwhelming majority of whom backed the woman’s assertion that the tactic was heartless and unethical.

“I don’t like that he has that trick ready,” one commenter wrote. “This is totally unacceptable and scary,” said another.

The woman claims she contacted Ecoshield, which is headquartered in Arizona with offices in over two dozen states, and was told she’d receive a call from the owner — but as of her posting, she said she hasn’t heard back.

Daily Voice has reached out to Ecoshield Pest Solutions for comment.

Watch video of the incident below:

Click here to follow Daily Voice West Milford and receive free news updates.