Saddle Brook Officer Injured After Parkway Chase With Stolen Mercedes Ends In Clifton Crash

A Saddle Brook police officer was hospitalized with minor injuries Friday afternoon, Oct. 24, after a pursuit of a stolen 2024 Mercedes ended in a crash in Clifton, authorities said.

The owner of the Mercedes was tracking it in real time using a cellphone app as the suspect fled. The owner contacted the Wyckoff Police Department, which transmitted an alert over the Statewide Police Emergency Network (SPEN), notifying nearby agencies about the theft and the possible direction of travel, Saddle Brook Police Chief John Zotollo said.

A Saddle Brook officer received that SPEN message and spotted the stolen vehicle traveling south on the Garden State Parkway, Zotollo said. The officer pursued the vehicle into Clifton, where the chase ended in a motor vehicle accident near 5th Street and Barkley Avenue, the chief said.

The officer was transported to the hospital for treatment of minor injuries that were not considered life-threatening, Zotollo said.

The incident remains under investigation.

