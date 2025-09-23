Ryan Routh Reportedly Tries To Stab Himself After Verdict In Trump Assassination Attempt Trial

The verdict was returned Tuesday, Sept. 23, in a South Florida courtroom overseen by US District Judge Aileen Cannon.

She described the courtroom commotion as an “outburst,” and Routh was forcibly removed before being brought back in shackles to be told he will be sentenced on Thursday, Dec. 18, according to ABC News.

ABC News also reported, citing a source, that Routh attempted to stab himself with a pen amid the chaos, leaving marks on his neck but no injuries. His daughter shouted from the gallery, “Dad, I love you. Don’t do anything. I will get you out."

Routh, 59, represented himself at trial, repeatedly sparring with witnesses in exchanges that veered from unconventional to chaotic. He faces a maximum sentence of life in prison.

The jury convicted Routh on all five counts:

Attempted assassination of a major presidential candidate

Assaulting a federal officer

Possession of a firearm in furtherance of a crime of violence

Felon in possession of a firearm and ammunition

Possession of a firearm with an obliterated serial number

Jurors heard that on Sept. 15, 2024, a Secret Service agent spotted Routh in camouflage and tactical gear near the sixth hole at Trump International Golf Club in West Palm Beach, with a rifle positioned from a makeshift sniper’s nest. The agent fired after seeing a rifle barrel aimed at him, and Routh fled, authorities said. He was arrested later that day on I‑95.

Prosecutors said Routh meticulously planned the attempt, citing reconnaissance trips, burner phones, and weapons purchases.

A handwritten, 12‑page “Dear World” letter described “a failed assassination attempt on Donald Trump” and urged others to “finish the job,” while FBI and ATF experts testified that Routh’s DNA was on the rifle, backpack, and other items recovered.

Routh told jurors he lacked intent to kill and was “incapable of pulling the trigger,” arguing the assassination “was never going to happen.”

Court records and public documents describe Routh as a longtime Greensboro, North Carolina resident who once ran a roofing business and has prior felony convictions, including a 2002 case involving an explosive device.

He moved to Hawaii in 2018 and publicly claimed efforts to recruit foreign volunteers for Ukraine — assertions disputed by former volunteers and Ukrainian officials.

Over the years he expressed shifting political views in social media posts and writings, including past support, then rejection, of Trump, and small‑dollar donations to Democratic causes; he registered as an independent in North Carolina in 2012.

