Ruth Buzzi, Famed Comedic Actress, Dies After Long Illness

Buzzi, born in Rhode Island but raised in Stonington, Connecticut, was diagnosed with Alzheimer's Disease in 2012 and suffered a stroke in 2022. She died peacefully in her sleep while in hospice care, her family wrote on Facebook.

Forbes wrote that Buzzi began her showbiz career at just 19, when she began performing in a Broadway musical revue that traveled the East Coast, Forbes reported.

She enrolled at the Pasadena Playhouse, where she studied opposite Dustin Hoffman and Gene Hackman. When she graduated, she had already established a name for herself as an actress in award-winning commercials, TV shows, and stage work.

After working as a comedy double act with Dom DeLuise, Buzzi joined the cast of "Laugh In" in 1968 and became known for her quirky, often off-type characters such as the purse-wielding spinster Gladys Ormphby, according to The Hollywood Reporter. She was just one of two actors to perform on the show for its entire six-season stint.

After the show ended, Buzzi stayed busy with work on Broadway, television, and as a regular performer on "Sesame Street."

She married actor Kent Perkins in 1979 and moved to Texas, where they collected classic cars, and Buzzi dedicated herself to acting and charity work, per the Hollywood Reporter.

Click here to follow Daily Voice West Milford and receive free news updates.