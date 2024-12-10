Rutgers Student Charged With Lewdness, Sexual Contact In 12+ Incidents On Campus

Jihad Goines, 21, of Monmouth Junction, was charged after investigations tied him to incidents at the Royal Oaks Apartment Complex and the Dickson Carr Library on the Rutgers campus, authorities said.

The alleged acts occurred between November 2023 and December 2024, according to Middlesex County Prosecutor Yolanda Ciccone, South Brunswick Police Chief Raymond Hayducka, and Rutgers Police Chief Kenneth Cop.

Investigators began looking into reports of a man performing lewd acts at the Royal Oaks complex in South Brunswick in late 2023. In October 2024, similar incidents were reported at the Dickson Carr Library at 74 Avenue E in Piscataway, Rutgers police said.

Through their investigation, authorities identified Goines as the suspect and linked him to both locations.

He was arrested on Dec. 5, 2024, without incident and charged with three counts of fourth-degree criminal sexual contact and seven counts of lewdness, classified as a disorderly persons offense, officials said.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is urged to contact Detective Ashley Blackwell of the Middlesex County Prosecutor’s Office at 732-745-3465, Officer Jamal Benbow of the South Brunswick Police Department at 732-329-4646, or Detective Edwin Tejada of the Rutgers University Police Department at 732-932-7211.

