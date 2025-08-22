Rutgers Poll: Sherrill Maintains Lead Over Ciattarelli In NJ Gov Race

Sherrill leads Ciattarelli 44% to 35%, with 17% of voters undecided according to the poll. Independents back Sherrill by a slim margin, 33% to 32% with 29% undecided, according to a poll.

The candidates are running to replace Democrat Gov. Phil Murphy, who is term limited.

Ciattarelli leads Sherrill with white voters, 44% to 38%, but Sherill leads with Black voters, 69% to 4%, Hispanic voters, 56% to 22% and Asian voters, 47% to 18%. Sherrill leads among voters 18 to 34, 35 to 49 and 65 and older, but trails Ciattarelli in voters ages 50 to 64, according to the poll.

Sherrill leads with voters who have a college degree, 53% to 26%, while Ciattarelli leads with voters who have some college or less, 45% to 34%.

The poll was conducted between July 31 and Aug. 11, with 1,650 voters surveyed. The poll has a margin of error of +/- 3.7 percentage points.

