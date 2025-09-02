Rutgers Grad Dies In Climbing Accident, Family Confirms

Alex Cheon was identified by his older brother, Mark, in a GoFundMe campaign that had raised nearly $25,000 as of press time. Mark did not share details of the incident.

The only fatal climbing accident reported by multiple Washington-based outlets — including NBC affiliate King5 — during the same timeframe involved a man in his 20s who died after a 200-foot fall in Index, WA, on Thursday, Aug. 28.

Citing Sky Valley Fire, King5 said the climber was transitioning from one anchor to another when he was unable to fully clip in.

Mark Cheon said his brother died “doing what he loved — exploring the outdoors and pushing himself as a passionate climber.”

“He was adventurous, kind-hearted, and full of life,” Mark wrote. “He brought energy and joy to everyone around him, and he had so many dreams still ahead of him.”

According to his LinkedIn profile, Alex graduated from Fort Lee High School and Rutgers University in 2019, where he earned a marketing degree.

Funds raised will go toward Alex's funeral service, which has not yet been finalized. Click here to view the campaign.

