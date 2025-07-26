Rutgers Army Cadet, 21, Dies During Fort Knox Training: 'Dedicated, Promising Leader'

Cadet Neil Edara, of Ridgewood (Bergen County), became unresponsive on Thursday, July 24, while attending Cadet Summer Training with the 9th Regiment, Advanced Camp.

He was airlifted to the University of Louisville, where he was later pronounced dead.

Edara was a student at Rutgers University and had joined ROTC in September 2021, officials said.

“Cadet Edara was one of the most dedicated and promising young leaders I’ve had the privilege to know,” Lt. Col. Timothy Sorensen, professor of military science at Rutgers, said.

“His calm, collected demeanor and unwavering commitment to excellence left a lasting impact on everyone around him. His loss is deeply felt across the entire ROTC and Rutgers community.”

The Army said the cause of death remains under investigation.

Training at Fort Knox is ongoing, and "support is being offered to cadets in the form of religious and spiritual counseling."

Cadet Summer Training is a core part of ROTC’s leadership development program and includes high-intensity drills and field training.

Click here to follow Daily Voice West Milford and receive free news updates.