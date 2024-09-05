Stunning Video Shows Route 55 Wrong-Way Driver Before Deadly NJ Wreck: Report

Footage being circulated on social media and obtained by 6abc shows a driver identified by police as Stanley Kahana driving the wrong way for several seconds before slamming head-on into another motorist on Route 55 on Thursday, Sept. 5.

According to NJSP, Kahana, 62, of Philadelphia, was heading south on the roadway when he crossed into the northbound lanes and continued driving south just before 9 a.m.

Kahana eventually struck a northbound Toyota Rav4 near 51.8 head-on. Both vehicles overturned, and the Toyota caught fire, police said.

Both Kahana and the Toyota driver, Jennifer Hufnell, a 53-year-old woman from Deptford, died. The crash remains under investigation, and no further information is available.

