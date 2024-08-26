Mostly Cloudy 85°

SHARE

Route 17 Pursuit Leads To Eventual Arrest Of Hit-Run Driver, Police Say

A 50-year-old hit-and-run driver was arrested after police say he led a pursuit along Route 17 last week.

Vincent Vespe
Vincent Vespe Photo Credit: Vincent Vespe
Cecilia Levine
Email me Read More Stories

Vincent Vespe, of Montvale, struck another vehicle in a white Toyota Tacoma in Wood-Ridge on Aug. 19, Lyndhurst Police Detective Lt. Vincent Auteri said.

Officer Kapp pursued the suspect vehicle after it refused to stop through several streets in Lyndhurst before entering Route 17 north, Auteri said.

Lyndhurst officers Lt. Paul Haggerty and Sal Wartel continued to pursue the vehicle, but canceled the pursuit due to heavy traffic, Auteri said.

Vespe was still unidentified at that point, but Haggerty captured a photo of him on his body warn camera before the pursuit was terminated, Auteri said.

Vespe, who taunted the pursuing officers, continued on Route 17 into Montvale, police said.

The following day, police identified the driver as Vespe, and charged him on a warrant with second-degree eluding. He was eventually arrested by Montvale police and jailed.

to follow Daily Voice West Milford and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE