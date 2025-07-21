Route 17 Burglar Busted Red-Handed, Cops Say

Officers were called to Durante Rentals at 54 Route 17 North in Hasbrouck Heights around 3:53 p.m. Saturday, July 19, on a report of a burglary in progress, according to Hasbrouck Heights Police Lt. John Behr.

Police say a man had entered through the fence of the parking lot and was on the property, entering vehicles.

Officer Renna arrived first and detained the suspect, identified as Adel Alhablawi of Lodi. Officers Jarett Cooke, Anthony Rossillo, Sgt. Michael DeSimone, and Wood-Ridge Police Detective Dave Marchitelli responded to assist.

Further investigation revealed that Alhablawi was in possession of stolen property, including items tied to other burglaries, Behr said.

He was arrested and taken to Hasbrouck Heights Police Headquarters, where Detective Sgt. Brunetti charged him with:

2C:18-2A(1) Burglary

2C:20-3A Theft of Moveable Property

2C:18-3A Criminal Trespass

2C:20-7A Receiving Stolen Property

Alhablawi was released pending a mandatory court appearance at Bergen County Superior Court in August 2025.

Officer in Charge Jeffrey Werner praised his team for “a great job apprehending this individual while the crime was in progress,” and thanked the Wood-Ridge Police Department for its assistance.

