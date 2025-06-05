Fog/Mist 63°

SHARE

Rounds Of Showers, Gusty Storms Will Be Fueled By Heat, Humidity: 5-Day Forecast

Multiple rounds of scattered showers and severe thunderstorms will be fueled by hot and humid conditions over the next several days.

On Thursday, June 5, the heat index — the combination of heat and humidity — will be between 90 and 100 degrees over a broad portion of the Northeast.

On Thursday, June 5, the heat index — the combination of heat and humidity — will be between 90 and 100 degrees over a broad portion of the Northeast.

 Photo Credit: AccuWeather
Severe storms on Thursday, June 5, will extend across a broad area of the country, including much of Pennsylvania, New York, Connecticut, Massachusetts, and northern New England.

Severe storms on Thursday, June 5, will extend across a broad area of the country, including much of Pennsylvania, New York, Connecticut, Massachusetts, and northern New England.

 Photo Credit: AccuWeather.com
Gusty storms are possible late in the afternoon and into the evening Friday, June 6, in locations shown in green.

Gusty storms are possible late in the afternoon and into the evening Friday, June 6, in locations shown in green.

 Photo Credit: AccuWeather
Joe Lombardi
Facebook @joe_lombardi Email me Read More Stories

Thursday, June 5 will be the hottest day of the stretch, according to the National Weather Service. 

The heat index — the combination of heat and humidity — will be between 90 and 100 degrees over a broad portion of the Northeast. (See the first image above from AccuWeather.)

Severe storms on Thursday, June 5, will extend across a broad area of the country, including much of Pennsylvania, New York, Connecticut, Massachusetts, and northern New England. (Click on the second image above.)

It will stay warm on Friday, June 6, with highs in the mid 80s and partly sunny skies. Showers and gusty storms are possible late in the afternoon and into the evening in much of New York, Connecticut, Pennsylvania, Massachusetts, northern New Jersey, and northern New England. (Click on the third image above.)

Temperatures will moderate slightly on Saturday, June 7, with highs in the 70s, overcast skies, and scattered showers.

Sunday, June 8, will bring a return to sunshine and more comfortable conditions, with highs in the upper 70s.

The outlook for Monday, June 9 calls for mostly cloudy skies and temperatures in the low to mid 70s.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

to follow Daily Voice West Milford and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE