‘Rot In Hell’: Outrage Erupts After Mom, Aunt, BF Charged In Death Of Girl Found In Plastic Bin

The case of 12-year-old Jacqueline “Mimi” Torres-Garcia, whose body was found stuffed in a plastic bin behind an abandoned Connecticut home, is sparking intense outrage online as police reveal new details about her death.

Karla Garcia, Jackelyn Garcia, and Jonaton Nanita.

 Photo Credit: Farmington PD
Jacqueline Torres

 Photo Credit: Farmington PD
A vigil was held for Jacqueline "Mimi" Torres whose remains were found behind an abandoned home in New Britain.

 Photo Credit: Juan Burgos
Community members at a vigil for Jacqueline Torres.

 Photo Credit: Juan Burgos
Cecilia Levine
The girl's mother, Karla Garcia, 29, and aunt, Jackelyn Garcia, 28, were both arrested and charged in connection with the child’s death. Garcia’s boyfriend, Jonatan Nanita, 30, was later arrested on murder with special circumstances and other charges, after a brief search, police said.

Police believe Jacqueline was the victim of long-term abuse, they said Monday, Oct. 13. Her malnourished body was kept in the family’s Farmington basement for months before being moved when they relocated in March 2025. Last week, her remains were found stuffed in a bin behind an abandoned New Britain home, authorities announced.

Online, community outrage has been swift and emotional. 

On Karla Garcia’s Facebook page, one person wrote, “You not only killed your own child, you then had help hiding the body. You’re definitely not a mother in any of our eyes and best believe you’re going to rot in hell.”

Another added, “Some people don’t deserve to have kids. You’re a prime example of one.”

A third person shared the trio’s mugshots, writing simply: “Rot in hell.”

On Nanita’s page, users called him “evil” and said, “You’ll be facing judgment from God.”

Police described the case as “heartbreaking and deeply disturbing,” adding that detectives worked tirelessly to bring justice for Jacqueline.

Anyone with information on Nanita’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Farmington Police Detective Division at (860) 675-2460.

