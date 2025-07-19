'Rosebud' Sled From 'Citizen Kane' Sold For $14.75M: How Movie History Was Preserved

The "Rosebud" sled from the 1941 movie Citizen Kane was sold for $14.75 million on Wednesday, July 16, according to Heritage Auctions. The sale was part of a four-day entertainment auction in Dallas.

The sale makes Rosebud the second most valuable movie prop ever sold. It only trails Dorothy's ruby slippers from "The Wizard of Oz," which were purchased for $32.5 million in December 2024.

The sled once belonged to "Gremlins" director Joe Dante. It was one of only three sleds known to exist from the classic Orson Welles film.

Rosebud was discovered in 1984 while Dante was filming on the former RKO Pictures lot.

"I've had the honor of protecting this piece of cinematic history for decades," Dante said in a news release. "To see Rosebud find a new home — and make history in the process — is both surreal and deeply gratifying. It's a testament to the enduring power of storytelling."

The once-lost sled is made of pine and matches the detailing of the two other verified props. Legendary director Steven Spielberg bought one in 1982 for $60,500, while the other was sold to an anonymous buyer in 1996 for $233,500.

Scientific testing commissioned by Dante confirmed that the wood predates atomic bomb testing and matches the pine used in another authenticated sled.

"This is not just the most important entertainment event we've ever held — it's one of the most important in entertainment auction history,” Heritage executive vice president Joe Maddalena said. "These aren't just props. They're mythic objects. They tell the story of Hollywood's greatest moments, one piece at a time, each tied to a memory, a performance, a legend. We're honored to bring them to the fans, collectors and institutions who will preserve them for the generations to come."

The sled's origin story is nearly as dramatic as "Citizen Kane" itself.

A crew member planned to throw the prop away while clearing storage areas. Rosebud was offered to Dante, who worked to preserve it for decades.

Dante even snuck the sled into movies like "Explorers," "The 'Burbs" and "Gremlins 2: The New Batch," according to The Hollywood Reporter. He also used it in an episode of the 1991-93 NBC television series "Eerie, Indiana."

The auction listing described the prop as unrestored, featuring original red paint, stenciled lettering, signs of production wear, and rope still threaded through the runners. Nail holes suggest the sled's metal rails were removed during World War II scrap drives.

Experts say the sled and another version were used during a pivotal flashback scene where young Charles Foster Kane plays in the snow before learning he will be taken from his family.

