Rookie Cops Capture Ski-Masked Suspect Near Carjacked Mercedes In Bergen County Foot Chase: PD

Wallington Police Officers Wojciech Kulbabinski and Konrad Blasiak, sworn into the department last September, were notified around 2:53 a.m. of a 2023 Mercedes G30 that had been carjacked and was actively pinging near Al Ventura Road, police said in the release.

The officers drove to the Jasontown complex, where they spotted a vehicle matching the description and New York registration HKF8837. It was parked near 4600 Blue Ridge Court with its headlights on.

As the patrol cars approached, a man standing near the SUV looked “startled” and tried to hop back into the car, authorities said. The SUV sped off toward Midland Avenue, leaving the suspect behind.

The man took off running.

Officer Blasiak chased the suspect on foot and gave him “clear verbal commands” to stop, police said. The man — later identified as Nareef Frimpong — complied and was arrested without further incident.

Frimpong was wearing a “black and white wool ski mask” at the time of his arrest, police said.

He was charged with possession of burglary tools and resisting by flight.

Frimpong was taken to Wallington headquarters for processing before being transported to the Bergen County Jail.

