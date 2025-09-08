Rocker Rick Davies Dies, Supertramp Co-Founder

The band announced the 81-year-old's death Saturday, Sept. 6, on social media, saying it came "after battling Multiple Myeloma for over 10 years.”

“His soulful vocals and unmistakable touch on the Wurlitzer became the heartbeat of the bands’ sound,” the group wrote, adding that his music “bears testament to the fact that great songs never die.”

They also remembered his “warmth, resilience, and devotion to his wife Sue,” his partner of more than five decades.

Born in Swindon, England, in 1944, Davies fell in love with music as a child after hearing Gene Krupa’s "Drummin’ Man," first taking up drums before turning to keyboards.

In 1969 he placed an ad in Melody Maker, auditioned Roger Hodgson, and formed Supertramp the following year.

Sharing lead vocals and songwriting with Hodgson through 1983, Davies became the band’s only constant member and its anchor on stage and in the studio.

Across 12 albums, Supertramp evolved from art-rock cult favorites to global hitmakers, breaking through with "Crime of the Century" (1974) and peaking with "Breakfast in America" (1979).

Davies wrote or co-wrote staples like "Bloody Well Right," "Rudy," "Crime of the Century," "Goodbye Stranger," "From Now On," "Cannonball," and "My Kind of Lady," often contrasting his raspy baritone with Hodgson’s tenor.

After Hodgson’s departure, Davies steered the band to a more progressive edge on "Brother Where You Bound" (1985) and later revived Supertramp in the late 1990s and for a 2010 reunion tour.

Health issues forced the cancellation of a planned 2015 tour as Davies underwent treatment for multiple myeloma. In recent years he occasionally performed close to home with friends as Ricky and the Rockets.

Memorial plans were not immediately announced.

