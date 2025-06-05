Fair 82°

Rock Legend Dave Mason Cancels All 2025 Tour Dates Due To Health Concerns

Rock and Roll Hall of Famer Dave Mason has canceled his remaining tour dates in 2025 after doctors discovered a serious heart condition during a routine checkup that requires immediate treatment.

Mason, age 78, announced the decision on Facebook, pulling the plug on his Traffic Jam West Coast tour. 

While the news marks an unexpected halt for the English singer-guitarist known for his work with Traffic and a litany of rock legends, his team emphasized the prognosis is optimistic.

“I'm heartbroken to have to cancel these dates, but it’s doctor’s orders,” Mason said. “I’ll be back, and better than ever.”

Mason rose to prominence in the late 1960s as a founding member of Traffic, writing and performing hits such as Feelin’ Alright? and Hole in My Shoe. 

After leaving the band, he built a steady solo career with hits like We Just Disagree, while also working as a session musician with the likes of Jimi Hendrix, George Harrison, and Fleetwood Mac.

Mason’s doctors expect a full recovery, and fans are encouraged to stay tuned for future tour updates.

