'Robot Umpires' Approved For Major League Baseball: What To Know

Major League Baseball is bringing the so-called "robot umpire" to the game. Namely, automated ball‑strike challenges, letting players quickly appeal some calls while the game keeps moving.

Automated strike zone tech first hit the field in the independent Atlantic League’s 2019 All‑Star Game and later expanded to the Arizona Fall League and the Florida State League.

ABS rolled through five Triple‑A parks in 2022 before expanding to all Triple‑A venues in 2023, helping MLB fine‑tune both the zone and the in‑game challenge mechanics. It was also used during MLB spring training this year.

On Tuesday, Sept. 23, the Joint Competition Committee approved the Automated Ball‑Strike (ABS) Challenge System for the 2026 MLB season after years of trials in the minors and during 2025 Spring Training and the All‑Star Game.

Commissioner Rob Manfred said player feedback tipped the scales.

“The strong preference from players for the Challenge format over using the technology to call every pitch was a key factor,” he noted, adding that the league followed the same test‑and‑tune process used for recent rule changes.

How It Works

Human First, Tech Second: The home‑plate umpire makes the initial ball‑strike call. Pitchers, catchers, or batters can immediately challenge by tapping their cap or helmet.

Limited, Fast Reviews: Each team starts with two challenges and keeps a challenge if it is successful; clubs can receive an extra challenge in extra innings.

Near‑instant Answers: Hawk‑Eye tracking verifies the pitch’s location relative to the batter’s zone and sends the verdict over a T‑Mobile 5G private network to the scoreboard and the broadcast almost instantly. The call is confirmed or overturned, and play resumes after only a brief pause. Managers cannot challenge ball‑strike calls under ABS.

3-D Cameras: ABS uses Hawk‑Eye cameras to map a three‑dimensional strike zone tailored to each batter’s height.

Feed On 5G Private Network: The ABS feed is carried on a T‑Mobile for Business 5G private network designed for low‑latency delivery in crowded ballparks.

Decision Time: Teams must weigh whether to use a challenge early or save it for game‑changing moments.

Fans See Verdict In Real Time: Scoreboards and broadcasts will show the verdict almost in real time, even as umpires remain firmly in charge of the flow of the game.

