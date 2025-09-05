Roblox Expands Age Restrictions Amid Sexual Content Concerns, Federal Lawsuit

The gaming giant announced on Wednesday, Sept. 3, that it will expand age estimation technology to all users who access communication features by year’s end. Chief Safety Officer Matt Kaufman said the system will combine facial age estimation, ID verification, and parental consent to limit communication between adults and minors unless they know each other offline.

“These added layers of protection will help provide users with access to developmentally appropriate features and content,” Kaufman said, adding that Roblox hopes the move sets a standard for other platforms.

The announcement follows an Aug. 15 policy update clarifying Roblox’s ban on romantic and sexual content, which now explicitly prohibits behavior and settings implying sexual activity. The company also raised age restrictions on unrated and social hangout experiences, blocking those set in private spaces or adult settings unless players are ID-verified and 17 or older.

The push for stronger safeguards comes as Roblox faces mounting legal scrutiny. On Tuesday, Aug. 26, a federal lawsuit was filed in northern California on behalf of a Schenectady family, accusing the company of knowingly exposing children to predators. The suit claims a 12-year-old girl was targeted by an adult posing as a child who sent her sexually explicit messages and images before pressuring her into sharing explicit content.

Her guardian alleges Roblox prioritized profits over safety by failing to implement basic age verification, identity checks, and parental controls. The complaint accuses the company of fraudulent concealment, negligent misrepresentation, design defect, and failure to warn.

“Had Defendant implemented even the most basic system of age and identity verification, as well as effective parental controls, Plaintiff would never have engaged with this predator and never been harmed,” the lawsuit states.

The family is seeking damages and injunctive relief requiring Roblox to strengthen safeguards. A Roblox spokesperson told Daily Voice the company is “deeply troubled by any incident that endangers our users” and highlighted its investments in 24/7 moderation, strict chat filters, and partnerships with law enforcement and child safety organizations.

Roblox said more than 70 million people log on daily, many of them children and teens.

Daily Voice has previously reported on child luring attempts via Roblox in Pennsylvania and New Jersey.

