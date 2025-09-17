Robert Redford’s Quiet Connecticut Life: See Inside His Home Of Nearly 20 Years

But for nearly two decades, he also called Connecticut home.

Robert Redford died Tuesday, Sept. 16, at his home in Utah, surrounded by family. His publicist did not release a cause of death for the 89-year-old.

After establishing himself in Hollywood, Redford moved to a quiet house off Davis Hill Road in Weston in 1978. It was less than a mile from where his co-star and pal Paul Newman lived in Westport until his death in 2008.

Westport architect Michael Greenberg built the home in 1976, and it was designed to blend into the landscape, according to a 2016 profile in Norwalk news outlet The Hour.

Redford's former abode sits on 2.65 acres of wooded land. The five-bedroom, 3.5-bath house blends rustic charm with a contemporary barn design. It features four fireplaces and more than 3,700 square feet of living space.

French doors open to wide decks that overlook the hills of Fairfield County. A family room leads to a porch with a fire pit. Upstairs bedrooms offer privacy and sweeping views, according to Zillow.

From the late 1970s into the mid-1990s, Redford balanced a fast-paced Hollywood career with a quieter Connecticut life, surrounded by trees, fireplaces, and covered decks.

The home last sold in 2018 for $1.22 million, property records show. Today, Zillow estimates its value at nearly $2 million.

