Robert Brooks Death: Ex-Corrections Officer Gets 15 Years For Beating Of NY Inmate

Christopher Walrath, a former officer at Marcy Correctional Facility in Oneida County, learned his fate Monday, Aug. 4, after pleading guilty in May to first-degree manslaughter.

Brooks, 43, had been transferred to Marcy on Dec. 9, 2024. He was attacked by a group of officers shortly after arriving, according to prosecutors. He died the next morning from what an autopsy later determined was homicide, caused by “compression of the neck and multiple blunt force injuries.”

Brooks was handcuffed, seated on a medical exam table, and compliant when multiple officers began punching him in the face, torso, groin, and buttocks, office-worn body camera footage showed. Several other officers stood by and watched without intervening.

“This was just his ‘Welcome to Marcy,’” said special prosecutor William Fitzpatrick during sentencing, adding that Brooks had done nothing to provoke the assault.

Walrath was one of six corrections officers initially indicted for second-degree murder, first-degree manslaughter, and gang assault. The others are Nicholas Anazalone, Anthony Farina, Mathew Galliher, David Kingsley, and a sixth officer whose name has not been released.

Three more officers—David Walters, Michael Fisher, and Michael Mashaw—face manslaughter charges for allegedly failing to stop the attack. A tenth officer, Nichols Gentile, was charged with tampering with evidence after allegedly cleaning up blood from the scene.

Brooks had been serving a 12-year sentence for a 2017 stabbing conviction and was about a year away from his release.

Click here to follow Daily Voice West Milford and receive free news updates.