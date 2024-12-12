Robber With Twisted Nickname Learns Fate In Paterson, Jersey City Jewelry Store Heists

William Hunter, 28, also known as “Ill Will,” was sentenced this week to 228 months (19 years) in federal prison followed by four years of supervised release following a crime spree that saw him and others targeting South Asian jewelry stores in multiple states up and down the East Cost.

The scheme - reportedly led by DC rapper Trevor Wright AKA "Taliban Glizzy - landed the 15-member crew millions of dollars in cash and gold, prosecutors said.

Prosecutors said that the group used sledgehammers, firearms, and stolen vehicles—including one carjacked at gunpoint—to execute highly coordinated takeovers of jewelry stores in Virginia, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, and beyond.

Hunter admitted to his roles in six robberies, including one in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, and two in Falls Church, Virginia. His crew’s multi-state crime spree resulted in a federal indictment, with Wright and others also facing charges.

Hunter and his co-conspirators meticulously planned each robbery, casing stores and plotting escape routes, according to court documents. Armed with firearms, they smashed display cases, filled bags with high-purity gold jewelry, and left behind chaos and destruction.

"Each robbery was carefully coordinated in advance of its commission and employed a similar modus operandi, one that the co-conspirators seemed to hone and perfect over time and with each new criminal act," prosecutors stated.

They added that, "they used hammers to smash the glass display cases, filling bags with gold jewelry and resulting in significant damage throughout the stores.

"In every single instance; however, Hunter and his co-conspirators terrorized the store’s owners, employees, and customers by engaging in an armed takeover of the store and then ransacking it before fleeing."

Often, following the robberies, the stolen gold would be melted to bars and ultimately converted to cash. Hunter and his co-conspirators would then flaunt their ill-gotten gains on social media.

Hunter was arrested on March 6, 2023, in DC on a warrant related to an earlier carjacking.

At the time, he was carrying a loaded Glock 23 handgun with an obliterated serial number. A search of his home uncovered an AR-15 drum magazine, four rifle magazines, 135 rounds of ammunition, and clothing linked to the robberies.

In August 2023, a federal grand jury returned an indictment charging Hunter and others in connection to armed robberies in New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Florida, and Virginia, with substantial planning and coordination occurring in DC.

Hunter pleaded guilty in September to charges of Hobbs Act robbery and possessing a firearm during a crime of violence, admitting responsibility for six armed robberies between 2022 and 2023, terrorizing victims and leaving behind financial devastation.

According to the plea agreement, Hunter accepted responsibility for these robberies:

Yasini Jewelers - Falls Church, Virginia - Friday, Jan. 7, 2022;

Sonia Jewelers and Boutique - Springfield, Virginia - Tuesday, Sept. 20, 2022;

- Springfield, Virginia - Tuesday, Sept. 20, 2022; Paradise Jewelry - Paterson, New Jersey - Tuesday, Oct. 25, 2022;

- Paterson, New Jersey - Tuesday, Oct. 25, 2022; Baral Jewelers and Gift Center - Harrisburg, Pennsylvania - Thursday, Nov. 10, 2022;

- Harrisburg, Pennsylvania - Thursday, Nov. 10, 2022; Sara Emporium Jewelry - Jersey City, New Jersey - Sunday, Nov. 27, 2022;

- Jersey City, New Jersey - Sunday, Nov. 27, 2022; Princess Diamonds - Falls Church, Virginia - Friday, Jan. 27, 2023.

Others charged and sentenced in connection to the scheme:

William Hunter, aka Ill Will (Washington DC) was charged with interfering with interstate commerce by robbery (Hobbs Act robbery) and possessing a firearm during a crime of violence. Sentence: 228 months (Dec. 11, 2024).

Click here to follow Daily Voice West Milford and receive free news updates.