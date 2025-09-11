Rob Reiner Shares Story Of Spinal Tap Ahead Of Upcoming Sequel In North Jersey

Rob Reiner is signing copies of his new book “A Fine Line Between Stupid and Clever: The Story of Spinal Tap” at Bookends in Ridgewood on Friday, Sept. 12 at 6 p.m.

The book features Reiner, who directed the movie, and cocreators Christopher Guest, Michael McKean and Harry Shearer taking fans behind the scenes into the making of the iconic 1980s mockumentary “This is Spinal Tap” and its upcoming sequel.

“This is Spinal Tap” has become a cult classic, credited with launching the mockumentary genre and even being selected for preservation by the National Film Registry.

The book also features a bonus memoir from Marty DiBergi, who “directed” “This is Spinal Tap", along interviews from Spinal Tap band members Nigel Tufnel, David St. Hubbins and Derek Smalls, according to a synopsis.

