Rite Aid Files For Bankruptcy As Pharmacies Struggle: What It Means For Your Prescriptions

The Philadelphia-based pharmacy chain officially filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy on Monday, May 5. Rite Aid has entered talks with several potential national and regional buyers.

The company said it has secured $1.94 billion in new financing to keep most stores open during the process. Pharmacy services and immunizations will remain available in-store and online.

In October 2023, Rite Aid previously filed for bankruptcy with $3.3 billion in debt. Since then, the company has closed more than 800 stores and faced growing legal pressure from lawsuits related to the opioid epidemic.

Despite leaving bankruptcy in September 2024, Rite Aid said it has continued dealing with many financial issues.

"Unfortunately, these challenges have only intensified as a result of the rapidly evolving retail and healthcare landscapes in which we operate," CEO Matt Schroeder wrote in a letter to business partners. "To address these challenges and identify the best path forward, over the last few months we've been evaluating several options. After considering all alternatives, the only viable path forward is to once again commence Chapter 11 proceedings."

A message on Rite Aid's website said customers will no longer earn rewards points on purchases starting on Tuesday, May 6. Existing points and BonusCash will expire under the program's current terms.

Rite Aid will stop accepting returns or exchanges on Thursday, June 5. On that date, the chain will also no longer honor its gift cards.

The company said it'll work to ensure "uninterrupted access" to medications as it transfers prescriptions to other pharmacies.

"For more than 60 years, Rite Aid has been a proud provider of pharmacy services and products to our loyal customers," Schroeder said in a news release. "While we have continued to face financial challenges, intensified by the rapidly evolving retail and healthcare landscapes in which we operate, we are encouraged by meaningful interest from a number of potential national and regional strategic acquirers."

Employees will still receive pay and benefits, but job cuts are likely, Bloomberg News reported. Bloomberg cited an internal letter from Schroeder that said the company was unable to secure more financing from lenders.

Rite Aid's latest bankruptcy adds to growing problems in the pharmacy industry.

CVS has closed about 900 stores since 2022 and will open smaller pharmacy-only locations to adapt to the changing retail environment. Walgreens has planned to close up to 1,200 stores by 2025.

A 2024 study in JAMA Network Open found that nearly half of US counties have at least one "pharmacy desert." Those are areas with residents who live 10 miles or more from a retail pharmacy.

More than 15 million Americans are affected, many of whom are in rural and "socially vulnerable" areas.

"There is an association between [social vulnerability index] and number of chronic conditions," the study's research letter said. "For example, diabetes and hypertension tend to be more prevalent among Black patients living in rural areas. Poor access to pharmacies is often associated with lower medication adherence. Patients in socially vulnerable communities may lack the means to travel to other pharmacies or may have limited access to broadband internet to find telepharmacy options."

Pharmacies can offer more medical services than just prescriptions.

"As high pharmacy desert density counties also have a lower [primary care physician] density, patients residing in these regions face increased barriers to accessing primary health care needs," the letter said.

The researchers found that counties with high social vulnerability and fewer primary care doctors were up to 40% more likely to have pharmacy deserts.

Click here to follow Daily Voice West Milford and receive free news updates.