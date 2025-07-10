Ringwood Native Troy Livesey, Dies Suddenly At 37

Troy grew up in Ringwood, graduating from Lakeland Regional High School, his obituary on the William Leber Funeral Home website says.

He is being remembered for his kind heart, caring spirit, and sense of humor, Nicastro wrote on a GoFundMe page he organized for his family. This is the second tragedy for the mayor and his family this year: His granddaughter Wrenna died of cancer in January.

At Hackettstown Bagel, where he worked, Troy loved his customers and coworkers, who became like his family, Nicastro wrote.

"Troy was....known for the pride he took in creating his colorful and unique donuts each day," Nicastro said.

"Music was one of Troy's greatest passions—his days were filled with it. He was a devoted fan of the band 'A Day to Remember' and loved seeing them live whenever he could. He especially enjoyed collecting and playing vinyl records," according to his obituary.

He also loved gaming, particularly the game "Destiny" and the countless gamers around the world who he grew close with while playing.

"He was a proud collector of Marvel Legends figurines and Gundam models, which he skillfully built by hand," his obituary continues.

Troy is survived by his wife, Samantha; their dog, Duffy; his parents, Wes and Patricia; his brother, Wes and his wife Sarah; his in-laws Joe Nicastro and Mary Lalama; and countless more.

Troy's Life Celebration will be held privately by his family.

The fundraiser will go toward funeral costs and other expenses. As of Wednesday, July 9, more than $11,000 has been raised.

To view the fundraiser, click here and here for his complete obituary.

