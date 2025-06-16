Lyft Driver Heard Sex Offender Loading Bullets Into Mag Before NJ Carjacking: Complaint

Emmanuel Etienne, 42, a registered sex offender from Bayonne, was identified Monday, June 16, by Bergen County Prosecutor Mark Musella as the suspect behind the incident, which began in Kearny and ended in North Arlington on Saturday, June 14.

According to the criminal complaint, the victim — a Lyft driver in a gray 2012 Honda Accord — picked up Etienne at an address in Bloomfield, with a destination of Jersey City.

When the driver arrived, he observed “two female individuals who loaded bags of clothing into the vehicle.”

Etienne — who was convicted in 2018 of molesting a girl related to him when she was 12 — then entered the car, and they began driving east. Near Belleville Turnpike and Kearny Avenue, the driver said he heard what “he described as the sound of bullets being loaded into a magazine.”

“Shortly thereafter... the defendant discharged the firearm in the direction of the victim,” the complaint says. The bullet struck the inside of the car on the driver’s side, causing the airbags to deploy. The blast caused “a headache and ear ringing in the victim’s ear,” police wrote.

The driver fled and turned around to see Etienne holding “a black handgun with a laser attachment,” the complaint says. Etienne then climbed into the front seat and drove off.

Law enforcement later found the vehicle in North Arlington, where a standoff occurred. Etienne was shot by police, treated at a hospital, and later discharged into custody.

Etienne is now facing the following charges:

First-degree attempted murder

First-degree armed carjacking

Second-degree possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose

Third-degree unlawful possession of a firearm

He remains held at Hudson County Correctional Center in Kearny, pending further court proceedings.

The officer-involved shooting is still under investigation.

