Rhonda Iwanski, Pillar Of Sussex County Community, Dies

Rhonda, of Sandyston, moved to New Jersey from Florida after meeting her husband, Mark, 28 years ago, her obituary says.

She served as the CFO of the House of the Good Shepherd and was a board member for the Human Services Advisory Council's Housing Committee, Rhonda's obituary continues. She was also member of the hiring committee for Sussex County Community College board members and was passionate about horses, having opened her own business, HorseLovers Trading Post.

Rhonda was the founder of one of Sussex County's largest Facebook groups, Sussex County! What's Going On? The group has more than 30.3K members. As of Monday, Sept. 23, the group was temporarily paused in honor of Rhonda's passing.

Rhonda's daughter, Brittany Iwanski, announced her death in the Facebook group, saying:

This is the hardest post I have ever had to make. Rhonda, the founder of this wonderful group, passed away on Tuesday, September 17th. For 3 years, she courageously battled late-stage ovarian cancer. She died peacefully with my dad and I by her side. She loved this community and wanted everyone to be able to network and share events and activities. Her life's pursuit was to make others happy and help anyone in need whether she knew them personally or not.

More than 370 people shared their condolences.

"Your Mom is the reason I am on this page," one person said. "She had just made it and was so excited about how fast it was taking off. She was also a customer, always a pleasure to deal with her. I am sorry for your loss."

"So sorry to hear this," another said. "Your mom and I were on the Sussex County HSAC together and it was evident how much she cared for her community. Wishing you and your family peace and sending my condolences."

