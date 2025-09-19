RFK Jr.’s CDC Panel Scraps Broad COVID Vaccine Recommendation

They have decided vaccination should be a personal decision made with a health care provider.

On Friday, Sept. 19, the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP) voted unanimously to move COVID vaccination to “shared clinical decision-making,” according to meeting summaries.

Members also split 6–6 on whether to require prescriptions. The tie was broken when chair Dr. Martin Kulldorff voted no, so no prescription will be required. The recommendations aren’t final until Acting CDC Director Jim O’Neill signs off.

Under the new guidance, people 65 and older should decide on COVID vaccination with their doctor or another clinician.

The same approach applies to those ages 6 months to 64, with an emphasis that the benefits are greatest for people at increased risk for severe disease and lowest for those who are not, based on CDC risk factors.

The vote follows a sweeping overhaul of the panel this summer. Kennedy fired all 17 prior members in June and installed a new roster, including several figures who have publicly criticized vaccines.

Critics and former members have questioned the vetting process and the expertise of some appointees.

The revamped committee has already moved to change other long-standing recommendations, including advising against the combined MMRV shot for children under 4 and weakening COVID guidance.

O’Neill, a Kennedy deputy, has led the agency since former CDC Director Dr. Susan Monarez was ousted last month.

