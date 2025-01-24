Revealing Clothes, Offensive Tattoos May Now Get You Kicked Off This Airline's Flights

Spirit made the change in its Contract of Carriage, which was updated on Wednesday, Jan. 22. The new rules allow the airline to deny boarding or remove passengers whose attire or body art is deemed "lewd, obscene, or offensive in nature."

The changes, outlined in section 4.3 of the contract, could prevent a flyer from boarding or forcing that person to leave a plane for not following the policy. Passengers removed for violating these rules will not be eligible for a refund.

According to the policy, passengers who are barefoot, inadequately clothed, or displaying exposed private areas—including through see-through clothing—may be denied boarding. Offensive tattoos also fall under the dress code.

A traveler can also be blocked from flying if they have "an offensive odor unless caused by a qualified disability."

The update came after two women claimed they were kicked off a Spirit flight from Los Angeles to New Orleans for wearing crop tops in October 2024, ABC 7 Eyewitness News in LA reported.

Spirit has also recently implemented cost-cutting measures, including laying off about 200 employees and furloughing pilots. The airline headquartered in Dania Beach, Florida, filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in November 2024.

Spirit said it expects to exit bankruptcy in early 2025.

