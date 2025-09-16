Retired Navy Admiral Headed To Prison After Swapping Contracts For Cushy Job: Feds

Admiral Robert Burke, 62, of Coconut Creek, FL, was convicted on Monday, May 19, in Washington, DC, after a five-day trial, the US Attorney’s Office said.

On Tuesday, Sept. 16, US Attorney Jeanine Pirro announced that Burke has been sentenced to 72 months in prison for accepting future employment at a government vendor in exchange for awarding that company a government contract.

"Integrity — not cash — is the currency of public service. Admiral Burke rose to the pinnacle of the US Navy, entrusted with leadership and honor. But instead of leading by example, he cashed in that trust — turning four stars into dollar signs and trading duty for a corporate payday,” Pirro said.

“Today’s sentence sends a clear message: if you sell your honor and trade your influence, you’ll pay the price — in prison time.”

Federal prosecutors say Burke abused his rank as a four-star admiral to steer a $355,000 Navy contract to a private company in exchange for a $500,000-a-year job with stock options after he retired.

Burke, who retired in 2022, was found guilty of conspiracy to commit bribery, bribery, acts affecting a personal financial interest, and concealing material facts from the United States.

Yongchul “Charlie” Kim and Meghan Messenger were the co-CEOs of a company and provided a workforce training pilot program to a small component of the Navy from August 2018 through July 2019.

The Navy terminated that contract with their company in late 2019 and directed them not to contact Burke directly about contracting actions.

But in July 2021, the company’s co-CEOs secretly met with Burke in DC.

There, they made a deal, prosecutors said.

Burke agreed to help the company land a new Navy contract in exchange for a future job with a hefty salary and stock options.

Just months later, Burke used his position to award the company a $355,000 contract to train Navy personnel under his command in Italy and Spain, officials said. The training took place in January 2022.

Prosecutors say Burke then pushed for the company to receive a much larger contract worth “triple digit millions,” but those efforts failed.

Burke later began working for the company in October 2022, earning $500,000 a year with 100,000 stock options.

"When Burke awarded a contract to Kim and Messenger's company in exchange for future employment, he put himself ahead of thousands of civilian and military personnel serving under his command," Reid Davis, Special Agent in Charge of the FBI Washington Field Office's Criminal Division added.

"As today's sentencing demonstrates, the FBI remains committed to bringing government officials — even four-star admirals — to justice when they abuse their positions of power for personal gain."

He also lied on his official disclosure forms to cover up the scheme, prosecutors said.

"No individual, regardless of rank or prior service, is above the law,” Special Agent in Charge Stanley Newell of the DCIS said. “The actions uncovered in this investigation represent a serious breach of the public trust and dishonor the values of integrity and accountability that military service demands."

In addition to his prison term, Burke was also ordered by a judge to serve three years of supervised release, to pay $322,850 in restitution, and to pay $86,748.08 in forfeiture.

Click here to follow Daily Voice West Milford and receive free news updates.