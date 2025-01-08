Retired Fire Captain's NJ Hot Dog Restaurant Up For Sale After 15 Years

Owners Paul and Janice Tweedly shared the news on Facebook on Dec. 28, 2024, citing health concerns as the reason behind the difficult decision.

"Had surgery on Monday and doctor said I would have more surgeries upcoming if I didn’t slow down," Paul wrote. "Janice and I can’t thank you enough for your support over the 15 years. All the friendships we have made make this a very difficult decision."

Captain Paul’s, located at 2230 Princeton Pike in Lawrence Township, opened its doors in 2009. The restaurant was founded by Paul after retiring as a captain from the Trenton Fire Department, where he served for 26 years. A family-owned business, it became more than a restaurant—it was a tribute to emergency service workers, the military, and volunteers.

The Maltese cross displayed on the awning serves as a solemn reminder of the 343 firefighters who lost their lives on 9/11, the eatery's website says.

Known for its dedication to the community, Captain Paul’s Firehouse Dogs has built a loyal following for its hearty menu and mission-driven purpose. The Tweedly's Facebook post garnered more than 700 comments.

"Going to Captain Paul’s after school was one of the highlights of my childhood, I moved out of town a while ago but I think about y’all and what y’all brought to the community very often," one person said. "Thank y’all for being genuine and warm people, thank y’all for your years of great work, may retirement bring endless joy."

"Besides the delicious food, the environment is always so welcoming and the owners are just wonderful," another said. "You have hosted many fundraisers for SHH at LHS and One Thousand Schools over the past 10 years, and we are truly grateful for your ongoing support. Wishing you well and please rest and enjoy retirement. This community is so lucky to have had you here for the past 20 years."

While the future of the business remains uncertain, the Tweedly family’s heartfelt post has already garnered an outpouring of love and gratitude from patrons and staff alike.

“We loved being part of your community,” the post concluded.

