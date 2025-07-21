Retired Detective, Dispatcher, Corrections Officer Arrested In NJ Drug Bust: Prosecutor

An investigation led to the seizure of over four kilograms of suspected cocaine, two handguns, seven vehicles and more than $70,000 in cash after search warrants were executed at multiple locations in North Bergen, West New York and Union City, on Thursday, July 17, Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez said.

Thomas Mannion, 60, a retired West New York police detective, is charged with conspiracy to distribute cocaine, Suarez said. Ileana Hernandez, a 56-year-old dispatcher with the West New York Police Department, is charged with official misconduct, conspiracy to commit official misconduct and conspiracy to distribute cocaine, Suarez said. Marquis Santiago, a 33-year-old Hudson County Correctional Police Officer, is charged with conspiracy to possess cocaine, Suarez said.

Also arrested and charged were:

Alfredo Diaz, a 50-year-old Union City resident, charged with numerous drug and weapons offenses and endangering the welfare of a child, Suarez said.

Edward Martinez, a 39-year-old North Bergen resident, was charged with drugs and weapons offenses, Suarez said.

Daniel Diaz, a 28-year-old West New York resident, is charged conspiracy to distribute cocaine and possession of cocaine, Suarez said.

Cristian Cortez, a 55-year-old Englewood resident, is charged with conspiracy to distribute cocaine, Suarez said.

The street value of the recovered narcotics is over $150,000, Suarez said.

Click here to follow Daily Voice West Milford and receive free news updates.