Retailers Bet On Trump Backing Down From His Tariffs, New Survey Shows

A growing number of retail leaders believe President Donald Trump will retreat on his sweeping tariffs against many countries, according to a survey from consulting firm AlixPartners. The survey released on Sunday, June 1, was first reported by CNBC.

Executives from major brands and retailers were asked about how they were planning for the July expiration of Trump's 90-day pause on his so-called "liberation day" tariffs. A majority said they expect the president to settle on a 10% tariff, instead of the original higher rates, on imports from Vietnam, India, the European Union, and other nations.

Vietnamese goods, for example, are currently subject to a 10% duty, down from Trump's earlier plan of a 46% tariff. After Trump escalated China's tariff to as high as 145%, it has been lowered to 30% as the two countries negotiate a long-term trade deal.

Most retail executives surveyed (53%) said they now expect Vietnam's lower rate to stick. That's important for major apparel brands like Nike that have shifted manufacturing from China to Vietnam in recent years.

AlixPartners managing director Sonia Lapinsky said some retailers' optimism may be premature, with China holding far more leverage than other smaller countries.

"We can see that China could be at status quo, because there's been such discussion about the deal making back and forth and the priorities of both countries to get something to work eventually, but these other countries don’t have the leverage that China has," she told CNBC.

The executives are planning on a trade strategy known to many Wall Street investors as "Trump Always Chickens Out," or "TACO." Financial Times columnist Robert Armstrong has been widely credited with creating the TACO nickname in May to describe Trump's constant tariff threats and backtracks.

Trump angrily rejected the phrase when a reporter asked him about it at the White House in late May.

"It's called negotiation," he said. "You set a number and if you go down – you know, if I set a number at a ridiculous high number, and I go down a little bit, you know, a little bit, they want me to hold that number, 145% tariff. Even I said, man, that really got up."

"Don't ever say what you said," he ended his answer. "That's a nasty question. To me, that's the nastiest question."

Trump's tariffs may also be unconstitutional.

The President has invoked the International Emergency Economic Powers Act to impose many of his tariffs. While the U.S. Court of International Trade blocked the "liberation day" tariffs and said Trump improperly used the IEEPA, a federal appeals court has temporarily allowed the Trump administration to continue collecting the duties as the appeal is considered.

Retail executives are still hedging their bets. While 46% expect India's tariffs to remain at 10% instead of the previous 26% rate, nearly 30% are preparing for both a best- and worst-case scenario, AlixPartners found.

Nearly half (48%) of those polled said they're also planning for best- and worst-case scenarios with Chinese tariffs.

