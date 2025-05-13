Resolution Filed To Remove NJ Reps After 'Storming' ICE Facility

The resolution, introduced by Rep. Earl L. “Buddy” Carter (R-GA), seeks to remove Reps. LaMonica McIver (NJ-10), Bonnie Watson Coleman (NJ-12), and Robert Menendez Jr. (NJ-8) from their congressional committees. The action follows what DHS officials are now calling an “illegal raid” at Delaney Hall on Friday, May 9.

“The radical left has lost their minds — they would rather raid an ICE facility to defend criminal illegal immigrants than represent their own constituents,” Rep. Carter said in a statement. “This behavior constitutes an assault on our brave ICE agents and undermines the rule of law. The three members involved in this stunt do not deserve to sit on committees alongside serious lawmakers.”

According to a Department of Homeland Security press release, the three lawmakers were among a group of protestors who “stormed the gate and broke into the detention facility” as a bus of detainees entered the property.

The resolution calls for Watson Coleman to be removed from the House Committee on Appropriations, McIver from the Committees on Homeland Security and Small Business, and Menendez from the House Committee on Energy and Commerce.

As previously reported by Daily Voice, under the Appropriations Act, members of Congress are legally allowed to enter DHS-operated immigration detention facilities without prior notice for the purpose of conducting oversight.

The law states DHS may not “prevent any… Member of Congress… from entering… any facility… used to detain or otherwise house aliens,” and bars the use of federal funds to block or interfere with such visits.

Following the incident, Rep. McIver released a statement calling the visit a “routine oversight” that escalated into chaos.

“Yesterday, at Delaney Hall, I witnessed firsthand the chaos and cruelty that defines the Trump administration’s immigration policy,” McIver said. “As we have done before, we went to conduct lawful congressional oversight—to do our jobs and demand answers for our constituents.”

“We were met with contempt, disrespect, and aggression from ICE,” she continued. “From roughing up members of Congress to arresting the mayor of our state’s largest city, there is no version of today that does not show the blatant abuses of power of the Trump administration.”

“Americans should be outraged—democracy demands transparency, not fear and force. No agency and no administration should be allowed to operate in darkness.”

As of Tuesday, no charges have been filed against McIver, Menendez, or Watson Coleman, and no formal complaint has been released by ICE or DHS.

Click here to follow Daily Voice West Milford and receive free news updates.